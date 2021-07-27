To the editor:

Please watch 49:40-54:00. St. Peter Councilor Brad DeVos calls out Mayor Chuck Zieman’s rude, bullying, and harassing behavior and announces that he has filed a complaint against the mayor.

Having been on the receiving end of his aggressive rudeness, it does not surprise me at all that he would be similarly rude to our state Sen. Nick Frentz, but I’m shocked that he would insinuate physical harm to a City Council member. Chuck Zieman is unfit to be mayor of St. Peter. He does not reflect our community or its values.

Yurie Hong

St. Peter

