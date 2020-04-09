Well, everyone, I want to openly acknowledge something, because I think someone should.
Grants, assistance and loans, some of which are forgivable, are essential life rafts, and appreciated, but still, for many, this all must feel like the Titanic has hit the iceberg and the Carpathia can’t get here fast enough. Everyone is feeling the squeeze; for business owners, it must feel suffocating. These are the cold, cruel waters of COVID-19.
Even when not in a world crisis, business owners are nagged wondering if available dollars are abundant enough to cover payroll, utilities, suppliers, and the mountain of unforeseens. What a luxury buoying reserves would be, but often rainy-day funds are as lean as the efficiencies critical to keeping things afloat, in good times and bad. Cash is so very finite.
So their noses are to the grindstone, and with grit and creativity, they serve their customers and clients the way they would want to be served, at the high level they have always served, hoping it garners the support they need to make ends meet.
My pastor friends are better at this than I am. In tough times, their well-crafted messages soothe and leave a community truly believing the Carpathia will be here soon. And it eventually shows up, just like our credible, counseling pastors said it would.
Please hug a business owner, virtually and from a distance. They will know you are thinking of them. The importance of their role in an economy, of their passion for serving us, is impossible to overstate. Support business owners. At the same time, local business owners can know there’s empathy from many others in similar shoes.
I want to say publicly, and I hope we all will, that we acknowledge business owners’ plight. Let’s be there for them. The ways are well known, but perhaps can’t be repeated enough. Order takeout, write positive online business reviews, buy gift cards and share them with friends and family, and reach out to research what curbside transactions can happen. All rise to the governor’s definition of critical and many, many meet the criteria of essential.
Finally, to echo a few more important sentiments that can’t be overstated or overshared: Be well, stay well, and be safe.