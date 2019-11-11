According to local kids, these are a few reasons to love reading: Quiet time to relax. Learning new things. Looking at pictures. Picking out letters. Snuggling with mommy. Bedtime stories. Funny stories. Fairy stories. Scary stories. Using my imagination. Dinosaurs! The list goes on.
Kids get it — reading is powerful, and it’s difficult to overstate the importance of reading, starting in infancy.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parent-child reading at home beginning at birth and continuing at least through kindergarten. Reading at an early age develops literacy skills, language patterns, attention spans and creativity. It also exposes kids to new ideas and inspires them to be lifelong learners. Plus, sitting with a child to read helps create a bond and provides them with a sense of well-being.
Greater Mankato Area United Way is dedicated to strengthening literacy in our region, and we have several initiatives focused on ensuring children’s access to books.
Since 1997, our Books for Kids program has aimed to put books directly in children’s hands, regardless of income level. This free program serves kids from age 2 months through 4 years in our service area of Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. Six times a year, United Way mails books to nearly 4,000 children, all donated by Capstone. A newsletter is sent every month to educate parents on child development and inform them about resources. We also hand out Capstone books at various regional events.
Last year, Capstone donated more than 28,000 books through United Way’s Books for Kids. Additional community partners making the program possible include American Red Cross, Kato Moving & Storage, Mankato Early Learning, MRCI, Paragon Printing and Piepho Moving & Storage.
Another United Way literacy initiative is our Fourth-Grade Book Project, made possible by a generous grant through the Olseth Family Foundation. For the past three years, United Way volunteers have distributed Shel Silverstein poetry books to students and teachers throughout Blue Earth, Le Sueur, Nicollet and Waseca counties. Last year, we delivered 1,700 books to 32 schools around the region.
Some students were surprised, reconfirming they indeed got to take the book home to keep. When we asked if anyone would like to pick a poem to read aloud, hands instantly shot into the air.
United Way heard from a number of students who wrote to us after the book donation. Some drew pictures of their favorite poems or even wrote their own. One student shared that she now had a problem on her hands because she had lent the book to her brother and they both wanted to read it at the same time.
Another student wrote simply, “I CAN’T STOP READING!!!”
To learn more about Books for Kids or the Fourth-Grade Book Project, visit MankatoUnitedWay.org or call United Way at 507-345-4551.