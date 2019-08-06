Since 2013, the Chamber Diplomats have sure had a blast hosting their Annual Picnic on the third Tuesday in August.
Face painters, dunk tanks, slip-and-slides, live music and even dignitaries speaking to celebrate the new high school and restored river bridge have been a few of the highlights over the years.
The event typically draws more than 100 attendees.
This year’s Annual Picnic will be 4:30 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20 in Levee Park, and, as always, it will be free and open to the public. We’ll even give every attendee a free drink ticket; of course, it’ll be soft drinks for those under age 21.
One of the featured elements at this year’s picnic will be the St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services Exploration Recreation trailer that is packed with games and other fun things like footballs and Frisbees. Exploration Recreation is a new program that delivers activity opportunities to Gorman Park, Veterans Park, Gault Park, North Elementary School, Jefferson Park, Ramsey Park, Warren Park and Stonesway Park at various times each week between June 3 and Aug. 16.
We’re thrilled that Exploration Recreation is visiting Levee Park for the picnic on August 20. Build your skills now so you are ready to earn bragging rights on the giant Connect 4 game.
Levee Park is receiving some great attention these days. It has long been the site of the Chamber headquarters, the Pearly Gates, nearby Broadway Bridge over the Minnesota River, snowmobile trail that connects to thousands of miles of trails, a swing set and horseshoe pit.
Now, the Arts Center of Saint Peter, St. Peter Community Development Office and others are proposing Levee Park as the site of sculpture walk featuring the work of Paul Granlund and additional artists, and perhaps even a 15-foot-tall walkway offering views of the Minnesota River through, and in some cases over, the trees. Picture it all for yourself as you visit the park for the picnic on Aug. 20.
But, let’s get back to pumping up the food, because this is a picnic, after all. The picnic’s first year was 2013, and the tradition has been to serve shredded pork or riblets or chops. You get the picture. Because the Chamber Diplomats are dynamic, and because it’s important to give each year’s picnic it’s own identity, the Diplomats are featuring a taco bar this year.
Don’t miss it! Summer in Minnesota is fleeting, so take every opportunity to get out and enjoy it.