Becoming a Master Gardener with the University of Minnesota Extension has enabled me to be a better teacher and parent. I have had the opportunity to teach Early Childhood classes in St. Peter for over 30 years, and every class requires some kind of project the children have to do.
Working with seeds, soil, plants, bulbs, vegetables, fruit, worms, insects, tools, and nature have long been one of my favorite parts of my curriculum. Children love to watch a plant grow and all ages can participate in planting a garden of some kind. Using my many years of experience, here are a few tips for helping your children get involved in gardening and hopefully foster a lifelong love of plants, nature, and homegrown food.
Now, let’s get messy!
It is important for your child to help prepare the soil. If there are old plants to remove, let them help put them in a wheelbarrow. Give them a pair of garden gloves, rake, shovel, and hoe all made for their size. When the soil is ready for planting (around mid- to late May), let them choose some seeds. Show them the packets, talk about the picture on the front, and tell them how many days it will take until the fruit or veggie is ready to be picked.
Children will be much more interested if you make the experience interactive – let them choose a few plants, touch the onion sets, and look at the potato seeds. Ask them what their favorite vegetable is. Show them how tiny the seeds of a carrot are, let them hold the bean seeds, and count the seeds as you plant them in the rows. Purchase wooden garden stakes that can be painted or written on and let the child have fun designing and decorating them.
Plan out your garden together. Include them in thinking critically about space and potential threats. Do you have room for “Big Max” pumpkins? Will you need a fence or other barrier to keep the rabbits and deer away from your plants? How many rows of carrots do you want?
Check on your garden regularly and once you are able to start seeing some growth, talk about what is happening. Do you have any perennials starting to pop out of the ground? Tell them they are plants that come back year after year. Show them rhubarb in the early spring and invite them to taste it. Can you see any onions popping up from last year? Let them pull one out of the ground. Be sure to look at the small seeds after they begin to germinate.
Help your kids to observe the wide range of living things in your garden. Are there insects flying around or crawling on the plants? Start teaching children now about how there are good bugs that help pollinate our plants. Encourage them to watch the bees and butterflies doing their jobs and remember to leave milkweed for the monarch butterflies! Talk about other good things in the garden, like worms. Explain how they are breaking up the soil and making compost. Do not spray chemicals on your garden, but instead try to keep pests away with other methods. Remove dead plants, try not to overwater, and pick off annoying insects that may be harmful to your plants. Some examples include Japanese beetles, aphids, cutworms, and certain types of moths.
Invite your children to be involved in the regular upkeep of the garden. Children can help weed if you teach them - just remember to pull from the root base. All kids enjoy watering a garden, but expect them to get wet and muddy!
Help your children to engage with plants, food systems, and growing things outside of your own garden. Read them stories about seeds, flowers, insects, vegetables, fruits, and famous gardens. Visit gardens on your family vacations. Go to the farmers market, a local greenhouse, a conservatory, the grocery store, and the local food co-op together. Take a walk in the woods and teach them how to (safely) hunt for mushrooms and early wild flowers.
Finally, the best part of gardening with children is the harvest. Be sure to have them help pick the pole beans, the red tomato, the mature carrot, the crunchy cucumbers, and the tender lettuce. Wash them together and serve a delicious salad, including a special dressing. Have them help you search for and make recipes using the produce from your garden.
Most of all, enjoy your days in the garden with your children and grandchildren. With some time and effort, they will grow to appreciate where their food comes from, learn about science, and become healthy eaters.
Oh, and if you don’t have a garden or access to outdoor space, you can try planting in containers too!