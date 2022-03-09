Are you tired of shoveling snow? It’s a March malady without remedy, unless one simply lets the sun do the task. But then, what about the sidewalks and shoppers? The ice must go!
In addition to mood-enhancing exercise, March early mornings have their treats and rewards as well. At 8 a.m. March 6, the sky was enlivened by numerous small flocks of waterfowl species, including Canada geese and trumpeter swans. “Swish” of great white swan wings brought attention to their passing northward overhead. We were reminded of a phone communication a few weeks ago. “Where do trumpeter swans go at night?” This inquiry set off a whole train of pleasant swan encounters.
In our teen years, Canada geese, their numbers depleted by hunting, were rare other than a few flocks moving south in November. Today, those with lakeshore property or enthusiastic golfers often refer to geese as ‘sky rats’ and other terms we cannot use here. Trumpeter swans, common in 1880 and before, were extirpated by meat and feather hunters. But Minnesota brought together the right groups of interested people, and working toward a common goal, the Trumpeter species was enabled to be restored. Currently some sources estimate their numbers at 30,000 statewide.
The intriguing question regarding local overwintering swans drew us east of Le Sueur, deep into Le Sueur County. Someone mentioned that the majestic white birds with an eight-foot wingspan, seem to ply their ways in the Ottawa area where a couple of enthusiastic naturalists reported observing the giants leaving the Minnesota River area at morning, returning at sunset.
Off sped Swanee, the silver-toned Ford Focus of Swan Street, Le Sueur, seeking answers. Sure enough! From a lonesome country gravel road, almost hidden by high snowbanks, rested a fabulous wedge of over a hundred trumpeter swans. Swanee was astounded to say the least, as were her dumbfounded auto companions.
Returning to the same spot over a number of days, as the resident snow banks slowly melted away, revealing the reason for the swan convention was revealed. FOOD. Yes, the majestic birds had discovered enough soybean/corn residue to tide them over windy frigid days. BUT as the snow decreased, the feathered marvels seemed to search out other areas.
Could the bevies or duets be discovered in other parts of Le Sueur County? Off to area fields still sporting cornstalks flew Swanee. Sure enough, pairs were discovered in the Lexington/Clear Lake area; then off to Le Center Lakes, followed by Lake Emily. Emily, from Swanee’s vantage, was still frozen solid…not even a solitary fish house. Next, the swift auto, always obeying the speed limit, zipped to the floodplain east of St. Peter. No results.
From past experience, Swanee knows that swan-sightings will pick up at Ottawa upon snowmelt. It took the brisk morning of March 6 th to encounter the beautiful birds once more, heading for a favorite spot sporting open water, the Le Sueur Waste Water Treatment Plant ponds.
A year ago on Easter Sunday, while motoring throughout Le Sueur County, one could observe that melting snows were retained in many a marsh or lowland. Again and again, pairs of trumpeter swans could be seen, sparkling white against teal blue waters. This was true as well in Sibley County in the Bucks’ Lake area near Highway 93.
Affectionately named Sylvia and Sylvan, the swan pair emerged in May with eight swanlets (cygnets) paddling behind. This was an historic event, and if many swan pairs brought forth batches like those, the swan population would fairly burst as in the case of geese. However, between natural enemies, turtles, otters, eagles, large fish and eventually hunters, just one cygnet survived to explore the skies with its parents, and enrich the souls of earthbound beings.
Lesson learned in the end; teamwork can have positive results, as in the case of trumpeter swans restoration.