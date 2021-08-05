To the editor:
If you are a local small business who benefited from the vital tax exemption as a result of accepting federal PPP loans, please do not thank state Rep. Susan Akland. Same goes if you are a taxpayer in St. Peter or if you (or a loved one) are a hard-working firefighter in town.
Akland put the entire tax bill in jeopardy of passing into law by voting against it when it mattered most. In fact, she voted against the only bill she was able to get past the finish line this year — a bill I authored last year to provide the city of St. Peter with a local option sales tax to help pay for our critically-needed new St. Peter Fire Hall.
This deal was the result of Senate Republicans coming to an agreement with House DFLers and the governor – bipartisanship in action which ended threats of a looming state government shutdown. According to the author of the bill in the House, Chair Paul Marquart, 85% of the provisions in the bill related to COVID relief for small businesses, families, and those affected by the pandemic. Even the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce is quoted in a June 18th, 2021 Minnesota Public Radio article as saying it was “a big deal.”
It has been a month since the bill was signed into law, but we still haven't heard Akland’s rationale for voting against it. Don't you think she owes us an explanation? Business owners, St. Peter firefighters and their families, and frankly each and every taxpayer in District 19A deserve answers.
Jeff Brand
St. Peter