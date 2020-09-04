A community cares for and nurtures its children, providing support, education,and guidance. We make sure our children are safe and that their needs are met. Our responsibility to our children also extends to saying and doing something if we believe a child is not safe. The need for all adults to report concerns about abuse and neglect is even greater due to the increased isolation some children have experienced due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. With area schools starting again, it will have been almost six months since some children have had regular contact with people outside of their immediate family.
State and national reports reflect a decrease in reports of child abuse and neglect since the beginning of the Pandemic. While the reports are down, we know that child abuse and neglect did not stop. Rather, there was a decreased and even eliminated opportunity for school personnel or other individuals who work directly with children to see signs of abuse and neglect.
Children depend on adults to report concerns and intervene. If you have a concern that a child is being abused or neglected, you can make a report to your local social service agency. If you believe a child is in immediate danger, you should call 911.
Anyone can report suspected child abuse or neglect. The law requires some individuals to report suspected child abuse and neglect. These mandated reporters include childcare providers, teachers/school officials, health care professionals (doctors, nurses, etc.), law enforcement, social workers, mental health professionals, and clergy. While some individuals are mandated to make a report, anyone can make a report of suspected abuse or neglect. This includes neighbors and family members. The identity of the reporter is confidential, meaning social services cannot tell the parents who made the report.
When a child protection report is made, it first goes through an intake process. The intake worker may ask the reporter additional questions to ensure the agency has as much information as possible regarding the family and child’s circumstances. The agency then screens all reports to determine if the reported information meets legal criteria to either “screen in” or “screen out” a report. The focus is a child’s safety and need for services.
If the agency screens in a report, an assessment worker and sometimes a law enforcement officer will then meet with the family and other individuals involved with that family. After information is gathered, the agency works with the family to determine the family’s service needs. In most cases, the agency works with a family on a voluntary basis. Other cases require the agency to seek court intervention to make sure the child stays safe.
Even when the agency decides to screen out a report, the agency may still reach out to the family to offer voluntary support services or financial services. Support services may include child or adult mental health services, chemical dependency services, or other types of assessments or service offers.
Reporting suspected child abuse or neglect can feel uncomfortable. Individuals may think they do not want to get involved, or they believe that it is just a family issue. Trust your instincts. Making a child protection report is asking a trained professional to look in on the family to make sure that the children are okay. The professional can determine if the family needs additional services, and if so, what those services should look like. In these challenging times, many families are struggling. A report can result in the family receiving supportive services in these very difficult times.
To make a child protection report, contact the social service agency in the county where the child lives. In Nicollet County, call Health & Human Services at 507-934-8559, or 507-387-4556. For more information on the child protection process, visit the Health & Human Services page on the Nicollet County website, co.nicollet.mn.us, or the Minnesota Department of Human Services at mn.gov/dhs under People we serve — Children and families — Services — Child protection.