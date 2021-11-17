Thank you, St. Peter School District residents, for passing the operating referendum on Nov. 2!
Once again,our community has continued its long practice of supporting our schools. We are fortunate to be able to provide our students with an excellent education. In the coming months we will be going through a strategic planning process to determine our direction and goals for the future. There will be opportunities for our students, staff, and community to be involved with the process. Watch for more information in the near future.
In the meantime, the holiday season is fast approaching. Traditionally there are many opportunities for our students to share their talents through programs, projects, and other activities. We are happy to be able to continue many of those traditions this year.
One such tradition, North’s Clothes Closet, a project started five years ago by Quinn Rassbach, who is now an eighth-grade student at St. Peter Middle School, is well underway! The mission of this project is to collect new or gently used clothing items and provide them to anyone who needs them. North’s Clothes Closet will be open for two days this year. Everything is free! Come Shop at North’s Clothes Closet!
When: Friday, Nov. 19th 5-7p.m. & Sunday, Nov. 21st 12-4 p.m. Where: North Elementary Gym (815 N. Ninth Street, St. Peter).
We do ask that we all remain mindful that COVID continues to affect our community. Recently we received information from the Department of Education and Department of Health indicating that rates of community and school transmitted COVID are on the rise in Minnesota.
In St. Peter Schools, we have continued to use several layers of mitigation strategies. This has helped to avoid high levels of transmission at school and has allowed us to continue to have in-person learning in all of our schools. As you come into the schools in the coming weeks, please help to keep our students and staff safe by wearing a mask, staying home if you have been exposed to a positive case or if you or someone in your home are experiencing symptoms of COVID.
St. Peter Public Schools is proud to be serving our community by providing students with meaningful learning opportunities that will allow them to follow their unique paths in pursuing their dreams. Our hope is that each student will gain the knowledge and skills they will need to be successful in whatever they choose to do in life.
Thank you for all that you do to support our students, staff, and community, for keeping the Saints Nation strong.