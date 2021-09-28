To the editor:
As a former member of the St. Peter School Board, I was aghast at the rude, bullying behaviors of the group of largely unmasked people at the board meeting Sept. 20.
The issue was the mandating of protective masks K-12 to help combat the very possible virulent spread of COVID-19 in the schools, so that in school learning had the best chance of being successful.
These people flagrantly flouted the rule that masks had to be worn in the building and hurled personal insults and comments at Board members.
Thanks to the two Board members who stood up against mob rule and voted in favor of good public health policy to protect students, teachers, staff, and the larger community of St Peter!
Marcia Stapleton
Kasota