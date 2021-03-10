When the temperatures warm up in March and the bike trails are cleared of snow, it is a sign that it is time to take down the bicycles and get outside and ride.
No matter what your age, riding is a fun way to get some exercise and enjoy the outdoors. Practicing safe riding makes your riding adventure a good experience for everyone.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (nhtsa.gov) has some great information on safe riding. Did you know that people on bicycles have the same rights and responsibilities as people in motorized vehicles? Drivers should yield to bicyclists. This helps avoid turning in front of a cyclist traveling on the road or sidewalk, usually at an intersection or driveway. In parking lots, check surroundings for bicyclists. Drivers turning right on a red light should look to the right and behind before turning to ensure there is not a cyclist coming from behind. Lastly, give the bicyclist room. Do not pass too close and pass like you would any other motor vehicle.
For bicyclists – be predictable. The NHTSA recommends to ride where you can expect to be seen. Travel in the same direction as motorized traffic. Avoid riding on sidewalks, but if you have to ride on a sidewalk be sure to watch for pedestrians and pass them by loudly announcing “on your left,” or “passing on your left.” Finally, ride slower on sidewalks and be mindful of vehicles coming out of driveways.
Protect yourself when riding. Always wear a helmet. It is the best way to prevent a head injury in an accident. For young and inexperienced riders, knee and elbow pads provide extra protection.
On May 22, River’s Edge Hospital and the St. Peter Police Department will be hosting the annual Bike Safety Rodeo on the River’s Edge Hospital campus from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity for kids and adults to get a refresher on bike safety and kids ages 0-17 will get a new bike helmet at no cost. Watch for more information in the Herald and on Facebook about the Bike Rodeo.