A local church conducted a survey to see how the pandemic has impacted religious beliefs and practices in the community.
The COVID-19 pandemic and public response began in early 2020 and has continually affected people nationally and locally through the present. Much information has been learned about COVID’s impact on business, education, entertainment, family and overall health. One important area that seems to have been overlooked is the impact of COVID on religious beliefs.
Much research and writing has dealt with issues of public worship, attendance, and mask wearing, but little has addressed belief systems in light of COVID.
The Outreach Committee of Saint Peter Lutheran Church in St. Peter wanted to investigate COVID’s influence on religious beliefs in the area.
Initially, the committee proposed to have a door-to-door survey, but the opportunity to conduct a safe survey never arose. Instead, an effort to gather information was made through inviting the public to take part in an online survey. The invitation was made through St. Peter utility bill advertising.
This caused the survey to be much smaller than intended. There were about 50 respondents. Careful attention was made to keeping the survey all-inclusive of religious beliefs in the community.
The survey only had five questions, with general choices and the opportunity to give individual answers. The first question was “What best describes your religious activity prior to the onset of COVID-19?” About 75% claimed active participation in a religious body; 15% low participation; and 9% no affiliation with a religious organization. It stands to reason that a higher percentage of religiously active people would take part in a religious survey.
A major purpose of the survey was to find out pre-COVID and post-COVID views on God. To the question, “What best describes your view of God prior to COVID-19?” the following responses were made: 6.5% view themselves as atheists while more than 80% viewing that “God loves us and wants to have a relationship with us.” Some other responses to the question included: “God is angry with humanity” and “God exists but religion has turned me off to practicing.”
When the question was asked, “What best describes your view of God after the onset of COVID-19?” the views were remarkably unchanged. Only one respondent slipped from religious view to an atheistic view. An interesting comment on this question came in the form of citing the Bible reference Hebrews 13:8, “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” While COVID has changed the way that people worship, it has minimally changed personal religious beliefs, according to this local survey.
To support this conclusion, consider the answers given to the question: “Since the onset of COVID-19, what answer best describes your faith in God?” About 73% said, “The virus has not affected my beliefs about God.” About 20% admitted to having a more positive view about God since the onset of the virus. Only 4.5% admitted that COVID has led them to question faith or have a negative view of God.
One more notion was probed with the following question: “In your opinion, what best describes your view of how COVID-19 came into existence?” About 41% felt the coronavirus came about through natural causes, while 30% felt that the virus came about through human design, and 17% felt that the virus happened because God wants to benefit humans through it.
Other responses to the question of COVID’s existence were “global negative energy” and “to expose injustices and poor direction.” Still, many felt that there have been positive benefits and life changes from the pandemic. One respondent quotes Romans 5:3, “we rejoice in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance.”
The Outreach Committee of Saint Peter Lutheran thanks those that participated in the survey. The candid responses have provided a hopeful perspective on people’s faith while our society has undergone great stress and uncertainty.