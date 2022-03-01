As I travel throughout the district, the one consistent question that is asked of me is about the state surplus of billions of dollars. On Monday, Minnesota Management and Budget forecast a $9.2 billion surplus for the year 2022-23. This is up from the $7.7 billion surplus in December. Higher income, consumer spending, and corporate profits lead to the improved revenue.
Minnesota’s record-setting surplus gives us more than enough resources for permanent and meaningful tax relief for Minnesotans—including an end to the Social Security tax and replenishing the unemployment trust fund. There has never been a better time to give Minnesotans their money back as they struggle with record inflation, soaring energy bills, and rising gas prices.
Another consistent concern that I hear from employers is that of the workforce shortage—especially in health care. To help alleviate the health-care worker shortage, the Health Policy and Finance committee heard bills that would offer a loan forgiveness program for certain health care workers in high-need areas. The program would help retain and recruit health care workers ranging from nurses and mental health professionals to pharmacists, dentists, family physicians, OB/GYN physicians, pediatricians, and midlevel practitioners. Another bill has a scholarship program for home and community-based workers to help them pay for education. The pandemic took a big toll on our health-care workers, and programs such as these are critical to attracting, training, and retaining workers to work in hospitals, clinics, homes and community-based settings, such as assisted living or adult day care.
There was lively debate on the floor last week on the Frontline Worker bill. The bill passed and the chief points of contention were definitions of frontline workers, work expectations during the pandemic, transparency in distribution of funds, and the amount of funds being distributed. Although the bill passed the House, it is yet to be seen what will happen in the Senate.
The buzz for weeks in mid-February was the topic of re-districting. The change in districts was significant for many legislators. My hope was that Nicollet County would not be divided up into two or more districts, and I am pleased to say that the county stayed intact and only added a small area from Mankato. Our new district will now be 18A.
My sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Congressman Hagedorn. It was a pleasure knowing him and working together on the campaign trail. He had so much to offer our District and our State, and he worked very hard to represent us well in Washington.
The State Office Building in St. Paul will remain closed to the public until March 21. For now, limited space is available for meetings in the Capitol. Or, I am always happy to meet with you on Zoom or in the district. Please let me know how my office can be of assistance to you. I can be reached at rep.susan.akland@house.mn.