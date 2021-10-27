This year marks the 100th anniversary of an important event in our town’s history. It was in 1921 that St. Peter elected its first female mayor. And many historians believe she was the state’s first female mayor as well.
This person was Lillian Cox Gault.
As we approach the newest St. Peter mayoral election, let’s briefly look at some of the achievements of this remarkable citizen.
She was born on Oct. 26, 1864 into a well known and politically active St. Peter family. Her mother was Mariah Herman Cox. Her father was Eugene St. Julien Cox. He was a judge of the Nicollet County Court and became St. Peter’s first mayor.
Their home on N. Washington Avenue is the historic Cox House, managed by the Nicollet County Historical Society. According to their website, it is one of the few completely restored Carpenter Gothic style houses in the state. You probably have driven past it hundreds of times.
If you ever get an opportunity to do a tour inside, you will be even more impressed. The rooms are of typical small cozy style of the period, adorned with pictures and family photos. I particularly think you would enjoy seeing it if the annual Christmas Open House resumes. Holiday cakes and cookies are spread out. Period plays and music from the past are presented. But, don’t forget, this house was Lillian’s and Irene’s home. This is where Liliian grew up with her sister.
Irene followed in her father’s footsteps becoming one of the state’s first female attorneys. Not taking a backseat to her sister (or anyone else it seems), Lillian aspired to politics as well. On the Facebook of District 196 Community Education, she is quoted as saying, ”I see no reason why any woman should not enter politics.” And, indeed, she did.
First, she was President of the St. Peter League of Women Voters. Then, with the backing of her family and friends, she campaigned tirelessly for the office of mayor. She knocked on doors; she gave speeches all over town, even in the pool halls and saloons where she said, if elected, she would lay down strict rules on how kids would not be allowed inside.
Her toughness, hard work, and fairness won the day and she was elected. By one account, she became “an excellent mayor.” She later ran for Congress. I would like you to read a short piece on her published in the The Olean Evening Times of New York, featuring working women around the country:
“Mrs. Gault believes that every woman should be busy all of the time. That’s why when she took office as mayor, she surprised her friends with the planning of her household duties so that she could first attend to all of them in addition to fulfilling her executive position. She is quoted as saying, ‘Running a city is like running a household.’”
Lillian Cox Gault lived to be 98, residing in St. Peter and, I suspect, staying busy all the time.