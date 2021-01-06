Helping to make our historic downtown businesses more accessible is an important effort for this upcoming spring.
The demographic data shows us that on any given day, more than 10% of our population has mobility challenges that could be aided by a ramp, an electric door, railing or even a buzzer that alerts someone inside a business to provide assistance. That’s more than 10% of possible customers and may be your mom or your brother that can’t readily get into a place to eat or buy a gift.
The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) established the standards required to ensure handicapped persons have access to public accommodations. While progress has been made over the last 30 years, a few downtown structures are still inaccessible, due to physical, and sometimes financial, barriers.
In an effort to help make it possible, the City Council has renewed the Central Business District/Accessibility Improvement Grant Program with funding from the interest income of the locally controlled revolving loan fund. The program is designed to fund building renovations or improvements which improve access for those with mobility impairments.
By providing grants to property owners wishing to undertake an accessibility renovation project, the Council hopes to enhance accessibility of central business properties for those with mobility impairments. Just about every building within the Central Business District (CBD) would be eligible to receive a grant and the application process is really easy. It starts with a one page application.
Individual grants would be restricted to a maximum of $25,000. Last year we had three applicants and all three received the total amount they applied for. This is a great chance to make an improvement that expands the number of people that can access a business by 10% and did I mention … it’s a grant! I know that many businesses have been hard hit this year but a grant that can increase the number of customers that stop in your store is a pretty great deal.
The EDA and Council believe this is a great way to help not only our local businesses, but also allow all of our residents to enjoy the services that our wonderful downtown businesses have to offer. If you are a business with interest in this grant program, please give us a call and ask for Community Development Director Russ Wille at 507-934-0661 or by email at russw@saintpetermn.gov.
Will you take advantage of this opportunity to ensure your business is accessible to all? It makes me wonder …