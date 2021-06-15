The St. Peter area has been suffering through hot, dry weather, and we have all seen the negative results in our gardens and on our lawns. These are some simple tips that you can use to help with the current weather conditions.
In hot, dry weather, water shrubs and flowers daily. Water consistently and soak the soil well every time you water. It is better to really drench the soil once every few days rather than merely dampen the surface daily. Scrape soil into ridges around plants to create bowls to water into so the water goes directly to the roots where it’s needed. If the soil is dry down to one finger length it needs water. Remember to aim the flow of water at the base of plants where it is needed. This will also keep the foliage dry and keep it from burning.
When you are done watering you can lock in that valuable moisture with the use of mulch of organic material such as compost, leaves or grass clippings. These all help to slow evaporation by shading the soil from the sun’s rays. Mulches also keep the root zone cooler, reducing the stress your plants are under.
When temperatures are in the high 80’s and 90’s plants start to struggle. Many fruiting plants, including tomatoes, beans, and peppers may also drop their flowers or stop producing new ones as they try to cope with the heat. Stop fertilizing and concentrate on watering until the weather cools.
Weeds among your plants and vegetables mean competition for soil moisture so keep on top of them. Annual weeds can just be hoed off and left on the soil surface but take the time to dig out the roots of more pernicious perennials.
Shade cloth can also be used to keep off the sun and it is easily removed when the weather turns cooler. Shade cloth is a woven fabric designed to reduce the amount of solar heat that reaches plants. There are different levels of shade produced so pick the shade cloth that best meets your needs.
For best results, water your lawn thoroughly two to three times a week if we do not get significant rainfall. Water one-inch deep each time you water. It is better for the lawn to water heavily and less frequently, than to lightly mist it every day. You can use a tuna can in your lawn or garden to measure your water content. When the can is full, you have watered enough. Early morning is the best time to water but watering at any time of day is better than not watering at all. Pay special attention to high-sun areas of the lawn. Keep grass a little longer in the heat. A blade height of 3 ½ to 4 inches is recommended. Lawns will come back when it cools off and we get rain.
This heat won’t last forever, so do your best for your plants and enjoy the summer!