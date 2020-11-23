St. Peter Middle School’s academic profile proudly states that we are committed to meeting the unique needs of the middle-level learner. So, what are the unique needs of the middle level learner, and how do you meet them in a distance learning format?
Middle level learners (grades 5-8 at Saint Peter Middle School) are navigating life and school amongst physical, social, and emotional changes which are accelerated by the onset of puberty. To best meet these needs, middle schools aim to provide learning environments inclusive of the following:
• Small communities of learners
• Strong personal connection between students and adults
• Engaging/relevant curriculum
• Exploratory opportunities
• Facilitating social, emotional, and physical growth
Like many districts in the area, St. Peter Public Schools has moved to a distance learning model due to the increase in positive COVID cases in the county and community. During distance learning, all but a few students receive instruction from home. The change in model is accompanied by the need to adjust the way we meet the needs of our learners.
Instruction at SPMS will be provided via a combination of synchronous (real time virtual learning) and asynchronous (recorded or posted material) instruction during distance learning. In synchronous instruction, students work through each of their four courses between the hours of 8:30 am and 12:30 pm.
During each of the 55-minute class periods, students engage with their teacher and peers via Google Meets, an online video conferencing program. Students who are unable to attend synchronous lessons can access recorded lessons, course material, and interact with teachers asynchronously through an online platform called Google Classroom. Asynchronous components provide a bit of flexibility for students.
How does St. Peter Middle School aim to meet the needs of the middle level learner during distance learning?
Small community of learners: middle level learners have a strong need to belong. Each of SPMS’s 670 students are divided into four houses. Within each house, students share the same group of teachers. In this way, students become a part of a smaller close knit group of teachers and peers. In previous years, students moved through up to seven courses per quarter. This year, with the need for hybrid and distance learning instruction, SPMS has reduced the number to four, effectively reducing the number of students a teacher sees per quarter and increasing their ability to build strong relationships.
Strong personal connection between students and adults: Although not the same as in person interaction, daily synchronous interactions via Google Meets enhance our ability to maintain personal connections during distance learning by allowing our students and teachers to see and hear each other in real time. Daily interaction was a critical component of SPMS’s distance learning planning process.
Engaging/Relevant Curriculum: Middle level students need to feel the relevance of a particular topic in order to engage. Their brains are also hardwired for stimulation, creating a sense of boredom if instruction becomes too consistent. In order to combat this, SPMS’s teacher teams have been purposeful in re-evaluating what is essential during distance learning and making purposeful connections to the lives of middle school students. In order to keep a sense of novelty, teachers and paraprofessionals are utilizing a wide range of technology features such as breakout rooms, virtual spaces for small group discussion and polls, a feature that allows teachers to poll students on various topics. In polls student responses are automatically summarized and shared with the group enhancing meaningful conversation and debate.
Exploratory opportunities: Middle schools students have a need to try and learn about new things. During distance learning, SPMS continues to offer all of its courses including art, music, STEM, Family and Consumer Science, Health, and World Languages.
Facilitating social, emotional, and physical growth: Adolescent growth/development and the onset of puberty has been likened to putting the gas pedal all the way to the floor. The issue with adolescent brain development however, is that they have yet to develop adequate brakes. At a middle school, we believe that providing social emotional guidance is as important as academic guidance.
Because of this, SPMS teachers and paraprofessionals are purposeful in providing regular check-ins with students and allowing for personal connections to take place during video conferencing. For example, Mrs. Kaus, 6th grade math teacher, shared that she started off today’s lesson with a silly question, “Tacos or Pizza?” Not surprisingly, the question erupted into a lively debate. On the surface, the debate was silly, but it went a long way in promoting connection, a sense of belonging, and allowing her students to be heard. In addition, SPMS’s student support team consisting of its dean of students, counselor, and social worker, continues to provide support to students via phone and video conferencing.
2020 has thrown St. Peter Public Schools a few curveballs to say the least, but with a little ingenuity, a lot of community support, and amazing students, we will continue to adjust our swing until we are able knock it out of the park.