October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The color purple is the color chosen to raise awareness of those who experience domestic violence and the efforts to combat domestic violence in our community.
For individuals on the outside of the abusive relationship, the questions often asked are “Why doesn’t the person just leave? Why did he/she go back to the relationship?” Domestic abuse is a complicated cycle of power and control. The abuse generally is a cycle of physical harm, psychological control, emotional harm, and economic isolation.
It is this cycle that makes it difficult, but not impossible, to intervene. Victims of domestic abuse are often in a serious relationship with someone that they love, someone they have known for years, and they may have children together. When the abuse first happens, victims have a hard time believing that the person they love hurt them, and the abuser themselves may apologize profusely and promise to never do it again.
Then it happens again, and again, and again. Victims of domestic violence often remain silent about the abuse they are experiencing. They may feel the abuse is somehow their fault, that they somehow deserve it. These feelings and fear often keep a victim of domestic violence from leaving the relationship.
When a domestic abuse victim tries leave the relationship, it takes away the abuser’s power and control over their victim. The abusive partner works to regain control. The time when a victim leaves an abusive relationship is often the most dangerous time for a victim. A victim of domestic violence may reconcile with the abuser due to feelings of guilt and feelings of being at fault, economic pressures, and fear of further physical harm.
According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, victims of domestic violence leave their partners an average of seven times before they are able to permanently leave the relationship.
The community plays a role to end domestic violence. It takes the support of a friend, co-worker, or professional to help a victim of domestic violence make decisions to end the cycle of abuse. It takes a community to say we will not tolerate relationship violence and we support those trying to leave.
In an effort to raise awareness about domestic violence, the Committee Against Domestic Abuse (CADA) and the Nicollet County Attorney’s Office have purple ribbons available at their offices at 322 South Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter (CADA), or 501 South Minnesota Avenue, St. Peter (County Attorney), for anyone interested. We also invite you to wear purple on October 24, 2019, to raise awareness and show support for victims of domestic violence.
If you are currently in an abusive relationship, or if you are wondering how you can help someone in an abusive relationship, please contact the Committee Against Domestic Abuse – St. Peter Office at 507-934-5583, www.cadamn.org; or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, www.thehotline.org.