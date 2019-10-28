We spoke about getting back to the basics in our last article, and I received quite a few calls with some great questions.
So let’s review before we move on. 1) Just because it’s plastic doesn’t mean it’s recyclable and 2) Just because it has a recycle symbol doesn’t mean it’s recyclable. Plastics No. 1, 2 and 5s are best, even a few No. 4s as long as they are a container and not a film plastic. No. 3, 6 and 7s go in the garbage along with your plastic toys.
Glass — if the glass container was a food or beverage container, then it’s recyclable. No window or ceramic glass or glass dishes. Metal cans — yes. Aluminum, steel or tin, like glass, if it’s a food or beverage metal container — it is recyclable but no big stuff like boat anchors or metal file cabinets. Take those items to a metal scrap dealer.
Yes to dairy and juice cartons. No need to remove labels; leave the caps on. Paper, cardboard magazines, newspapers are great — please flatten boxes.
No paper shredding, this goes in the garbage. Do not put your recycling in a plastic bag as the bag becomes a tangler in the sorting machines at the materials recovery facility. Recyclables should be loose in your recycle bin or cart, not tied up in a bag. Also, no holiday lights, extension cords, diapers, hazardous or infectious materials, and definitely no rechargeable batteries, as rechargeable batteries can cause fires in the recycling trucks and at the recovery facilities.
Difficult decisions lie ahead for local governments. The city councils and residents in St. Peter, Le Center, Le Sueur, Henderson, Kasota and others are considering their options when faced with increased recycling costs. The current down trend of recycling commodity prices and end markets, or the lack thereof, are forcing our local governments to consider difficult decisions in the near future.
St. Peter may go back to every other week for recycling; Kasota may eliminate glass; and Le Center may go to organized curbside collection. These decisions and changes are hard to make, they will affect everyone in town and will not make everyone happy. Like death and taxes, change is inevitable and everybody resists change. W. Edwards Deming or Benjamin Franklin once said, "When you’re finished changing, you’re finished."
To help assist change along the way and combat misinformation, there comes a need for more education, the more accurate and up to date the better. Recently, Tri-County held a Recycling 101 class in St. Peter. I thought the best part of the class was having the attendants share what works best for them at home, what they do with their recycling, garbage and compost.
This class was fun, and we will do more in the spring at our local communities. Tri-County also brought down the Dem-Con Recycling trailer to the North Elementary School in St. Peter last week to educate the second, third and fourth graders on what is and is not recyclable.
We had about 500 Students participate in this event with the goal of having them become the recycling experts in the family and teach everyone at home how to recycle. Tri-County also has CLIMB Theatre go to our elementary schools to educate students on recycling. So we are finding out that all of our local governments and residents are passionate about recycling, they want to do the right thing and we need more accurate information to help our local communities.
Again, I would encourage our residents to visit the Nicollet or the Blue Earth County Waste Wizard websites; both are very helpful with recycling and proper disposal of most household items. Otherwise, visit the following Dem-Con education web link to learn more about recycling at https://dem-con.com/green-grades. We have lots more to cover with recycling and solid waste disposal, so look for more to come or contact us at Tri-County anytime at 507-381-9196 or al.christensen@co.nicollet.mn.us.