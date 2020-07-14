Thank you for the warm welcome to St. Peter!
As new residents in St. Peter, my wife Deanna and I have enjoyed exploring the community, meeting neighbors, visiting local businesses and settling into our new home. There is so much to do and see — we can’t wait to continue.
I am thrilled to be serving as St. Peter Schools superintendent. Over the past few weeks, I have been meeting (electronically) with school district staff, School Board members and community members. Your pride and support of our schools has shone through.
I will be continuing my listening tour over the coming weeks and would welcome the opportunity to learn about your journey with the St. Peter Schools and to hear about what is going well, your hopes and dreams for the schools, and anything you think could be improved. You can share your thoughts with me at bgronseth@stpeterschools.org or if you prefer you can call the district office at 507-934-5703 to set up a time to visit via google meets. I would also be happy to visit with community organizations.
Although COVID-19 has made the past months challenging in many ways for all of us, it has also created opportunities for educators to hone their skills with technology and create engaging lessons and activities through distance learning. Many of our staff members have been working through the summer months to develop new ways of connecting with students and families. We are listening to your feedback and working to expand areas that went well, and improve areas that were not as successful.
Guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education regarding what school will look like in the Fall is expected during the week of July 27. They have asked us to prepare for three scenarios — returning as usual with rigorous precautions and cleaning procedures in place, continuing an improved distance learning model, or somewhere in between, with a hybrid model of partial in-person and partial distance learning. The model may change during the school year as well depending upon the pandemic environment in each community. We will share more information as soon as it is available.
Summer time is a great time to be outdoors enjoying our beautiful community. There are many ways students can continue their learning throughout the summer. Science, Mathematics, Social Studies, Art, Music are everywhere in everything we do! Reading, of course makes it high on the list and research has shown time and time again that daily reading is the best way to improve reading skills and overall achievement.
So enjoy the second half of summer break, be active, and read, read, read.