Multitasking is something that many people pride themselves on their ability to do.
Interviewees describe multitasking as a strength in job interviews. However, when you are multitasking, you are distracted, as your brain switches from one task to the next; you are not giving your full attention to the tasks that you are doing. For example, if you are watching television and you get a phone call from a friend, chances are you will either not remember what you talked to your friend about, or you will lose track of what happened during the television show. You may find yourself rewinding the show to catch up on what you missed. When you are behind the wheel of a two-ton automobile, multitasking can be dangerous and even deadly.
In April, we will recognize National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. As we start to see warmer temperatures and roads become busier, it is time to think about the consequences of distracted driving.
Any number of things can cause distractions while driving. These things can include changing the radio, adjusting your seat, adjusting the temperature, eating, drinking, and talking to others in the car. It is settled that cell phone use is a significant distraction while driving—even hands free cell phone use. All of these activities take your focus off the road, causing your focus to be divided between the activity, the road, and other drivers.
It takes an average of five seconds to read a text. Five seconds is not a long period of time. However, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), if you are driving 55 miles per hour and take your eyes off the road for five seconds, that is similar to driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.
Minnesota and twenty-four other states have “hands free” laws that prohibit drivers from holding a cell phone while driving. The technology in our cars has evolved to allow us to talk on the phone and respond to text messages without having to hold our phones, through either voice commands or the touch of a button. This “hands free” use of our cell phones does not prevent distracted driving. Even when talking on the phone using a hands free device, drivers are not processing everything that they see out the car window. According to the National Safety Council, drivers talking on a cell phone can miss seeing up to fifty percent of their surroundings.
The NHTSA gathers traffic related statistics and publishes them throughout the year. In the Traffic Safety Facts Research Note published in April 2020, 2,841 people were killed nationwide and an estimated 400,000 people were injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2018. In 2019, 34 people were killed as a result of motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in Minnesota.
Distracted driving related crashes are 100% preventable. If you are in a car with someone who is distracted, remind them to put their phone down, offer to send the text message for them, or offer to adjust the radio or temperature. If you are the driver, program your radio, GPS, and temperature before leaving, and turn on the do not disturb function on your phone. We all can play a role in making our roads safer by removing distractions when we drive.
For more information on distracted driving, visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration at nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/distracted-driving, or the Minnesota Department of Public Safety at dps.mn.gov/divisions/ots.