With changes in state guidance, students from North Elementary and South Elementary were able to return to school in an all in-person learning model on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
You could feel the excitement in the air as students were together with their whole class for the first time this school year. Teachers were smiling behind their masks and shields as they welcomed students being dropped off by buses or parents. Minnesota Public Radio had a photographer on site to capture the excitement. You can visit their website to see the pictures.
Some students who were spaced out on the sidewalk waiting to enter the building were talking about how different it was going to feel. They too were excited to meet their whole class for the first time. One student wondered what the classroom would look like with all of the desks back in the room. Staff members were there to remind them of our COVID-19 safety measures. There were very few students who needed reminders about masks or distancing. They know how to keep each other safe!
Regarding middle and high school students, we continue to monitor COVID-19 rates for our community. We are hopeful that the rate of spread will decrease and access to vaccines will increase, so we can have all of our students return to in-person learning. We need to see a downward trend sustained to bring back our middle and high school students. We can all help this to happen by being diligent with COVID-19 safety measures.