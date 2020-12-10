We, meaning all of us, are exhausted.
In March, when COVID-19 appeared in Minnesota, it was difficult to imagine the virus would take this course, affecting so many people. We did not picture ourselves spending the holidays with our families via Zoom.
Just in time for Christmas, there is hope. This week, the governor announced the state’s vaccine phased distribution plan and Minnesota’s health care workers and long-term care residents could start receiving the vaccine later this month.
There are many questions surrounding the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine. The name of the vaccine development program, “Operation Warp Speed,” does not mean the development of the vaccine by any of the pharmaceutical companies was done in haste. The vaccines went through the same rigorous clinical trials that all vaccines go through and have met all of the strict safety standards. The first two vaccines to be distributed from Pfizer and Moderna have an efficacy of 95 percent.
Once the vaccine is available in Minnesota, it is known that there will not be enough to meet the demand for the first phase. Meeting the needs of everyone who wants the vaccine will take some time and it is important to be patient. Continue to wear a mask, use proper hand hygiene, physical distance from others, and get tested if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or are feeling ill.
The Minnesota Department of Health has more information on the vaccine and distribution available at health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/vaccine.html or you can find the link on the River’s Edge Hospital website rehc.org or the hospital’s Facebook page.
There is hope. Be patient.