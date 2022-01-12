We’re optimistic, still with a hint of guardedness, about the fun and meaningful slate of events and programs in 2022.
If the Chamber can navigate 2022 in the way of 2021, this will be an awesome year.
Here are some highlights: Winterfest in January and February, Annual Social in the springtime, Chamber Golf Outing in June, Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park, Diplomats Annual Picnic in August, Girls Night Out in October, and November Nostalgia Holiday Season Campaign.
Chamber Bucks, which are like gift cards, can be purchased any time of year by stopping into the office at 101 S. Front St. We’re open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
You’re Home in St. Peter rewards new homeowners with an attractive canvass bag of shop-local coupons worth at least $100.
So, there’s a sampling of events and programs in play for 2022. All but the Annual Social was in play in 2021.
The Chamber’s events and programs are built in a way that balances efforts to slow the spread while also fueling the local economy. We can modify the workings of each if need be.
For one thing, we’re fortunate that several of the events are outdoors in the open air, in full or in part.
We’re full steam ahead with Ribbon Cuttings. The Diplomats were able to conduct four ribbon cuttings in 2021 to celebrate new openings and reinvestments by existing businesses restoring or expanding spaces. Thanks to Generations Boutique, McDonald’s, Pioneer Bank, and Minnesota Wing King for inviting us in to help mark great occasions.
With Business After Hours, the Chamber Diplomats are poised to conduct eight that are already booked at 4:30 p.m. on the third Tuesdays of the months.
We’re in the midst of creating a Membership Directory/Resource Guide, which serves the mission of promoting members, connecting business leaders and representatives, and advocating. The Chamber Board is also looking at other creative means to promote, connect, and advocate as other opportunities arise.
As the community’s tourism office, we’ll welcome dozens of visitors and shepherd dozens of grants to enhance events and projects hosted by others. We’re happy to field telephone and e-mail inquiries from vendors and tourists needing to reach the right organizers.
We’ve had a good time publishing Monday Memo weekly newsletters every week of the second half of 2021 and going forward with all the weeks of 2022.
The atmosphere is electric and exciting around the Chamber, and we look forward to navigating, with you, the highs, middles, and even potentially bumpy stretches of 2022!