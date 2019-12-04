Not that long ago I was running into Family Fresh for a quick something. As I remember, it was a very snowy day. Anyway, I checked out and went into the breezeway at the exit and started to put on my mittens. I had one little sack and fumbled around with my mitten and a woman, who must have been about 65 or 70, was sitting on the bench just inside with a very full grocery cart.
We made eye contact as I fumbled for my other mitten and my small purchase and I said, ”Hi. What a blustery day. You sure have a big load of groceries to get home.”
She smiled and said “It‘s a bunch of groceries for my son and daughter-in-law. They have both been laid off and it is a way that I can help them out.”
I, at that moment feeling pretty small for all of my trivial complaints of late responded, ”They are sure lucky to have someone like you who can help.”
To which this very wise woman said, ”I am lucky to have someone to help.”
Wow is that a killer statement. “I am lucky to have someone to help.” It makes all my problems with snow, kids, parents, cars, pets, work, budget, and bad hair days all seem pretty miniscule. How about you?
As I thought about that thirty second event in my life and what she said - “I am lucky to have someone to help” - I have come to a conclusion about what a powerful statement that truly is and what it says. “I am lucky to have someone to help.” She was not talking about economics, difficulty in our country, or what at times is a cruel holiday season. She wasn’t even talking about her son and his family.
She was talking about herself and how it made her feel to have someone she loves who she could help. She was happy to help for herself; for how it made her feel. Wow! As for me, that evening when I got home, I decided not to complain about there being nothing on TV. I decided not to complain that no one had taken the dog out. I decided not to complain about “this one person” at work.
I decided to smile, give my wife an extra kiss and know that I too am lucky to have a bunch of “someones” to help. I decided to give a little more than last year to the St. Peter Area Food Shelf, because “I am lucky to have someone to help.” I hope you are lucky enough to have someone to help.
It makes me wonder …