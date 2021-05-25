To the editor:
Minnesotans are starting to see some normalcy as more and more people get their vaccine shots. The hopes for getting back to the people, places, and activities that we missed for the past year are getting more realistic.
As a small business owner, I have personally missed the opportunities for social interaction with customers and musicians. I relied on customers stopping by and finding themselves drawn to one of my hand-crafted instruments or hosting musicians for regular bluegrass jams.
These moments are what made me want to open Ouren Instruments in the first place and what I have missed the most. May is National Small Business Month, and while we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, it is critical that Minnesotans continue to support local businesses – online or in-person- to ensure our economy returns to full strength.
In March of 2020, we were all presented with unforeseen circumstances. I had to change how I ran my business because it quickly became apparent that trying to maintain regular hours was not going to work; there was simply not enough foot-traffic.
Instead, I relied on my Facebook page to stay engaged with my community of musicians and customers by frequently posting photo updates of my stock and videos of people playing my vintage and handmade instruments, as well as photos of the instrument repairs I was doing.
The connections I was able to make on Facebook really pulled me through the pandemic. Facebook allowed me to connect with customers outside the Mankato area and helped me transition to appointment shopping which was crucial to keeping me afloat. I am grateful that my shop made it through this difficult year, and it would not have happened without the support of my customers and the reach of social media.
I hope Minnesotans remember that small businesses like mine still need support. Ouren Instruments recently moved into a new storefront in the Four Seasons Mall in St. Peter with the hope that foot-traffic in town will increase as the weather warms up and people are more comfortable going out into public.
Not every business, and not every customer is ready for in-person shopping, but hopefully the pandemic has taught us all that there is more than one way to connect. I hope everyone supports a small business this month, whether it’s in-person or online.
Eric Ouren
St. Peter