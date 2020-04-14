To the editor:
Today, the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial Association delivered a check to the city of Saint Peter for $11,280, closing out the Association's checking account at First National Bank. The Association has also formally dissolved it's 501c3 standing with the IRS, and closed its Post Office box number. These are the final steps necessary to dissolving the Association and turning over all future responsibilities for operating and maintaining the Veterans Memorial to the city of Saint Peter.
On behalf of the Saint Peter Area Veterans Association, I wish to take this opportunity to thank all of the individuals, families and businesses who have contributed to the Memorial. Since the City approved placing the Memorial at Minnesota Square Park in 2016, the Association raised over $700,000 in donations to develop a Veterans Memorial that honors all who have been willing to serve their country in the various United States Armed Forces in the past as well as in the future. We have had many people tell us they believe the Saint Peter Area Veterans Memorial is one of the most impressive veterans memorials they have ever visited. This could only be accomplished in a community where so many people and businesses appreciate and support our veterans.
The veterans in our community sincerely appreciate that support!
Bob Lambert, President
Saint Peter Area Veterans Memorial Association