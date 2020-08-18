School districts across the nation are preparing to welcome students back for the 2020-21 school year.
While there are many similarities, there are also many differences in the models being used. The variation is greatly dependent on the data associated with the spread of COVID-19 in each community. With so many details to be considered, many school districts, including St. Peter Public Schools, are slightly delaying the year’s start to provide teachers and staff adequate time to prepare for a whole new model of instruction. St. Peter conferences will be scheduled for K-12 students on Sept. 4 and 8. The first day of school will be on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Daily schedules for all students have also been adjusted. With 50% capacity limits for buses, we will have two tiers of transportation. Elementary students will be on the first tier of transportation and start at 8 a.m. The elementary day will end at 2:30 p.m. Middle and high school students will be on the second tier of transportation and have a slightly later start at 8:30 a.m. The high school day will end at 3:10 p.m. The middle school day will end at 3:20 p.m.
Our Reopening Plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year includes protocols and practices to ensure the safety of our students and staff, three different models of instruction, details about transportation, food service, required face coverings, and criteria for screening students and staff and more. Visit our website at stpeterschools.org to review the complete plan. We will continue to alter and adapt as we learn more, and as changes occur with the spread of COVID-19.
Our ability to sustain any level of in-person instruction depends on the health of the community. The lower the rate of the spread of COVID-19, the more in-person instruction we will be able to provide. With higher rates we would need to further restrict our in-person instruction. Following the guidance of the Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control will help. Frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your face, being mindful of what you are touching, wearing face coverings in public-- all can help curb the spread of COVID-19 and keep our students in school.
Although our school year isn’t going to begin in a typical fashion, we are excited to get started. This is a time that future History classes will hear about and learn about. All of us are a big part of making it the best it can be. We look forward to partnering with the community to provide students with a meaningful, engaging learning experience.