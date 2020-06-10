The local business scene spotlight, right now, is on the “safe” reopening of businesses this week, with restrictions in place and insisting everyone exercises personal responsibility with social distancing, sanitizing, hand washing and other measures.
The pendulum swings between tightening things to slow the spread of coronavirus and loosening things to reinvigorate the economy.
Ask 10 random individuals for their opinion on what is the right balance to strike, and you will receive a different answer from each. Opinions are all over the map. For instance, some insist on cloth masks while others express strong opposition.
If you have underlying conditions, or you are around folks who do, now is not the time to return to going about your normal lifestyle. Expanding upon that, now is not the time for anyone to return to life as usual.
But know this: Local businesses have expended many dollars and extensive energy to enhance the safety of shopping and dining. Is it perfectly safe to go out there? No, and it won’t be for as long as coronavirus lurks in the shadows.
But, we’ve heard, and I definitely agree, with the many leaders who say coronavirus is here, and we need to learn to live with that fact. We can’t shelter in place forever. We don’t want that, and the economy could never weather that storm for the long term. If a spike occurs, state leaders will turn back the dial.
If you are among the most nervous, approach it with baby steps. Chances are good you’ve been to the grocery store, the hardware store and gas stations at some point within the past three months. If, and only if, you are well and not exhibiting any coronavirus symptoms, tiptoe toward the consumer opportunities that make life fun.
Prediction: You will feel every bit as safe in any local store as you have in grocery stores.
Then try a restaurant. You will see that the distancing measures alone are greatly reducing your chances of mingling with the meanest germs.
Get a haircut. This is not “Jaws”; it’s safe to go back in the water. Follow the guidelines. The professionals serving you are taking several steps to mitigate risks.
Go back to your gyms. You will see the owners and employees have your safety in mind. Like other businesses, they have put much thought and effort into creating plans geared to safety.
Don’t let your guard down. Carry your own hand sanitizer, stay a safe distance from people who aren’t in your bubble (with the exception of employees, who are screened on a regular basis), reduce the time you spend breathing the same air, and spend with a payment card. Customer-facing businesses, the vast majority of businesses really, are constantly sanitizing and disinfecting. They are super vigilant.
Shop local. Support local businesses. They need you, and you can safely reclaim pieces of quality of life.