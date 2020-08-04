What’s up with the fire station project?
The City Council wanted to find non-property tax ways to pay for the development of a new facility and one of the options was to establish a local option sales tax to pay for a portion of the project. Newly enacted rules related to sales tax require Legislative approval before going to the local voters and with all the other issues facing the state (COVID-19, police reform, and bonding bills), the city’s request wasn’t discussed this year. That means there will be no sales tax question on the ballot this fall but the project is not dead in the water.
We are working with USDA to help fund the project. While we wait for possible approval of a sales tax during the next legislative session, USDA funding is available right now at an interest rate of 2.25% and we can lock it in now and still have five years to construct. That would save all of us money.
We do know some things, however. The new location will be at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive, which is a pretty darn good spot based on the response time study the city commissioned. We have a council appointed Building Committee, consisting of councilors, volunteer firefighters, architects, engineers and our construction managers to determine what we need and what it takes to build it. We also know projects like this only come around every 50-75 years, so we are working to ensure we plan ahead for that life span and spend your resources toward the future.
Planning continues, but what will the building look like? What size will it be? What’s the project budget? All that and more must still be figured out, and it’s important that we do so, because the current Fire Station will not long support the people, equipment, training and safety space that is needed for this important core service within our community and the surrounding area.
The City Council will have plenty of discussion on this project in the future. Will the plans be amended? What will be the project timeline?
It makes me wonder …