At River’s Edge Hospital, the care and health of our employees, patients and their families is our highest priority at all times. We all have a role to play in slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities which is to prepare, not panic. All Minnesotans are encouraged to make healthy choices such as washing hands frequently with soap and water, using hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, practicing social distancing, and staying home when sick.
While COVID-19 is on the top of everyone’s mind, it is important to remember that it is still Influenza season and is still widespread in our area. Symptoms of COVID-19 and Influenza are similar and we ask that if you are concerned about your symptoms that you call 507-931-2200 before coming to the hospital so staff can prepare for your visit.
For the safety of our patients and employees, we are CLOSING visitor hours for inpatients at River’s Edge Hospital. All patients — inpatients, Emergency Department, Urgent Care, Physical and Occupational Therapy, Laboratory, Imaging, Outpatient Surgery, Infusion Therapy, and Cardiac Rehab patients will be allowed ONE support person to be in the hospital during this time.
If the support person has any respiratory symptoms, have traveled within the last 14 days to areas where COVID-19 is prevalent, or have had possible exposure to COVID-19, we ask that they refrain from visiting in the hospital. We would encourage family and friends to continue communicating with patients by video chat, phone, text and email.
River’s Edge Hospital will not be doing routine or patient requested COVID-19 (the illness caused by coronavirus) testing in its Urgent Care or Emergency Department. Testing will only be considered for those individuals who have a fever or cough AND have traveled to areas where COVID-19 is prevalent or have been in close contact with others who have traveled within 14 days to areas where COVID-19 is prevalent. We ask that if you are concerned about your symptoms that you call 507-931-2200 before coming to the hospital so staff can prepare for your visit.
The administration team at River’s Edge Hospital continues to monitor and follow the COVID-19 guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We are committed to communicating any incidence of the virus in our facility. We will notify our employees and volunteers. We will also be in close communication with our local and state health agencies. To protect the privacy of our patients, any public notification would come from state health agencies. For local updates on COVID-19 please visit our website at www.rehc.org.
We encourage you to refer to trusted resources for the most recent official updates on COVID-19.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
Minnesota Department of Health: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html