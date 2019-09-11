This is just one guy’s opinion, but a bike trail along Hwy. 22 connecting St. Peter and Mankato would be awesome.
I’ve lived in St. Peter for about two decades, get outdoors often and exercise because doctor friends tell me it’s a good idea. Working in the community’s chamber and tourism office is a real joy.
My bicycle is a comfortable 15-year-old Diamondback hybrid with tires that are fat enough to smooth out the bumps. I average maybe 11 miles per hour and wear cargo shorts (because folks can’t unsee tight spandex sausage-skinned over a carcass not fit for it), so I’ll never win the Tour de France.
But this summer, I bicycled stretches of the Sakatah, Red Jacket, Dakota Regional and Luce Line trails. All four have stretches directly adjacent to highways, just like the proposed Hwy. 22 trail between St. Peter and Mankato would. Being close, but not too close, to vehicles is just fine, arguably advantageous actually.
For one thing, if you are bicycling close to a highway, you are never far from convenience stores, a.k.a. cornucopias of heavenly ice cream, candy bars, pop, pizza slices … and even fruit. For another, some cyclists say they feel safer where they are in view compared to down in the trees in a secluded river valley.
Cities along bike trails offer the respites of restaurants, coffee spots and other things to do. Thinking about a Hwy. 22 trail, I envision cyclists not enjoying only St. Peter and Mankato, but also spurring off to Chankaska, Westwood, Prairie Saloon and Blue Moon. As they say, it’s not the destination; it’s the journey.
When I go adventuring on my bike, I typically ride 20 to 30 miles, and when really splurging on fun stuff like frozen Oreo Cookie bars, double cheeseburgers and pie, all to stay hydrated and not overly deplete my bacon-begotten reserves, it’s not extremely rare for me to spend about $30. I bet the typical cycling tourist spends $40 or more.
So why do I share my bicycling happiness with you? Well, partly because I’m saying, “You have GOT to try this if you haven’t already, or, rekindle the euphoria if you haven’t in a long time.” Most importantly, I’m saying, “I hope they actually create the Hwy. 22 trail linking St. Peter to the Mankato trails in a couple of years from now as they are proposing.”
They would be creating the trail for casual bikers like me in cargo shorts, the recreationist speedsters in spandex, occasional two-wheeled commuters, and adventuring families and groups of friends.
We now have two pretty major motels in town (combined 110 rooms), along with a couple of smaller ones to fit all the niches. We are positioned as a recreation center for bicycling (especially if we get the Hwy. 22 trail), mountain biking, specifically on the Traverse des Sioux trails, world-class ziplining at Kerfoot Canopies Tour, and top-notch adventure paddling on the Blue Earth and Minnesota rivers, among other opportunities.
We in St. Peter could have — and promote — what Mankato and towns east and south have with the Red Jacket and Sakatah trails. We could have what Lanesboro and communities down there have with the Root River Trail.
We could be a mini-Minneapolis, which has the Midtown Greenway, Grand Rounds, Cedar Lake Trail and Kenilworth Trail, all of which encourage good health, recreation, transportation alternatives and tourism. These trails are super urban-scenic, close to roads and close to leisure opportunities, just like the Hwy. 22 trail would be.
The 22 trail would feature multi-use, so not just bikes. Vacationers base their weekend plans — even week-long plans (and dollars) — on trail experiences.
Here at the local chamber/tourism office we often tell folks we are in the quality-of-life business. We insist upon awesome livability with our great schools, exceptionally dependable public services, thriving business scene and recreation portals.
I am telling ya right here, right now that a bike trail along Hwy. 22 connecting St. Peter, Kasota and Mankato would absolutely enhance our already stellar quality of life, while also attracting more visitors.