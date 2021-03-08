After an especially difficult winter, melting snow, longer daylight hours and natural phenomena find themselves welcome.
It’s called the stirring of spring.
“The flowers appear on the earth once again; the time for singing has come, the voice of the turtledove is heard in our land.” (Song of Solomon 2:12.) Yes, the soft cooing of mourning doves has recommenced, as many of the gentle birds remained over winter due to the generous offerings at birdfeeders in the area.
Snowbanks are succumbing to the power of our Mr. Sun, and with the fresh air and chipper breezes, smiles appear once more on dead-pan humans after what seems like a plethora of depressing dreary days. In addition to the doves, black-capped chickadees are fee-bee-ing; common sparrows chirp a cheery greeting; woodpeckers woo their mates with loud yammering on dead limbs; while dark-eyed juncos pack their suitcases as they realize their presence is no longer welcome and they’re invited to skip town until next season.
On area farmsteads, geese and ducks have discovered long imprisoned water pools, and like an elder taking a first bath after months of avoiding tubs, the fowl dive and talk smart in muddy farmyards. Earth and air begin to stir once more, beckoning all to partake in the dance of a new season. These natural events are just the beginning, the tip of the iceberg.
“Hey, mom, I spotted a tree across from the police station (in Le Sueur) with bananas on it. I didn’t know bananas grew in Minnesota.”
The child had been observing Canada geese flying overhead and noticed fruits of the ‘banana tree.’ Of course, the tree was a Kentucky Coffee Tree or Kentucky Coffeebean Tree. There are a number scattered throughout the area and are a fascinating tree. The ‘bananas’ are abundant, remain on the tree until just before new leaves appear. Then they drop to the ground making a mess which must be raked, as the six or seven hard beans inside the pod bang your lawn mower blades. Theirs is a fascinating history.
The trees were first a natural growth in the southern United States, towering many feet into the air. Roasted beans were used by the Native Americans, and for a number of reasons were eventually brought to Minnesota. Native Americans used the beans for a variety of purposes, one of which is a ‘board game.’ Fluid from the beans was considered medicinal, and, after roasting, early settlers used the beans as a substitute for (of course) coffee.
The reason we bring the subject up is that curious children (aren’t all children curious?) sometimes put the seeds into their mouths and suck on them. They are toxic when used in this manner. We are told that cattle may die should they drink water from a pool which contains fallen seeds. On the plus side, the wood of this tree is beautiful and makes wonderful furniture.
In other good news, slowly but surely, the maple sap flow has begun.
Driving through the countryside, one may see a variety of contrivances for gathering the precious juice. Slow down and perceive the many kinds of ‘tap’ devices being used. You may observe blue plastic bags, white buckets, fancy metal containers, even pipe lines direct from tree to transport.
Maple syrup making has become quite sophisticated, but the reward is … time in the woods experiencing the sounds, sweet aromas and natural phenomena, plus gathering one of nature’s first sweeteners. Do remember, sap from maple trees is 33 percent water which must be boiled off or evaporated before the delicate flavor will becomes delectable. Conditions are perfect when the temperature during the day is above freezing, and when temps drop to below freezing at night. The warm sunlight brings the sap upward from the roots, while during the frigid night, the sap returns to the trees’ roots.
This week watch for Trumpeter swans exploring frozen area ponds as possible nest sites. Next will come the passing of the Tundra swans on their way from the east coast, via Minnesota, eventually to the arctic tundra. A variety of duck species has already entered the area: common mergansers, goldeneye and mallards have become frequent along the Minnesota River.
Readers may see their first bluebirds of the year; eastern meadowlarks will appear, along with timberdoodle/woodcocks searching for sunny grassy areas wherein to claim earthworms. The door of spring has just sprung ajar. Love is in the air for birds, beasts, and insects.