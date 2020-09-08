To the editor:
I wish to speak directly to the person who stole our "Black Lives Matter" lawn sign: "Next time, please ask...we'd gladly have given our sign to you."
Alan and Gretchen Bray
St. Peter
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.