Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...LAC QUI PARLE AND YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WITH TEMPERATURES BELOW FREEZING, SOME ICY PATCHES ON ROADWAYS ARE POSSIBLE, ESPECIALLY ON BRIDGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&