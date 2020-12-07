“Wild Turkeys Top Ney Holiday Bird Count” was the headline for an article in a local newspaper dated Jan. 7, 2004.
That header was the result of a local Audubon Christmas Bird Count from the year 2003; the story that accompanied the article was a resume of the final tally for the birds counted by area citizens on Dec. 20 of that year. Oh, yes, there were 40 feathered species in the area, many sparrows, juncos, blue jays and others about, but 360 wild turkeys discovered within 7.5 miles of the Ney Learning Center in Henderson was a real find at the time!
As we near Saturday, Dec. 19’s count for 2020, an aura of expectation is ‘in the air’ among birders. First off, the count is carried out in spite of snow, hail, rain or other unforeseen circumstances, as the birds will be wherever you spot them. Count activity takes place throughout the state, the United States and Canada … although the other groups may choose a different date, between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5.
Every area citizen who participated in the count in 2019 has been mailed an invitation and directions for counting local birds. Any ‘newbee’ volunteer who wishes to may contact the Ney Learning Center and ask for Alex or Emily at 507-357-8580; or contact Frances at 507-665-2658, and the forms will be mailed or delivered to your doorstep.
This will be the 24th year of the count centered at Ney Learning Center. The Audubon Christmas Bird Count in the United States has a history of well over 100 years of inventorying birds. On Christmas Day 1900, settlers laid their guns aside and counted the birds and other creatures instead of shooting them.
In those days, teams of hunters were formed, and the group that brought home the greatest number of dead creatures was the winning team. A fellow by the name of Frank M. Chapman changed that, suggesting that people count birds, not shoot them. And thus today we have a well-organized program of local and national bird species identification.
How does the count assist birds? Citizen scientists (like you) aid in assessing the health of bird populations, which helps guide conservation efforts as nature is besieged on every side … climate change, land and water use, removal of forests, the list is long. Nature scientists then use strategies to combat those negative elements.
A couple of examples might include an absence of Gray Partridge west of Henderson in recent counts, perhaps a result of the upsurge of coyote numbers. Wild turkeys have had a so-so couple of years, the result of heavy precipitation during the nesting period, plus overabundance of hungry predators, including raccoons and opossums. We haven’t counted a pheasant on the east side of the Minnesota River in over 18 months … wet spring? chemicals? carnivorous mammals? other?
For the past 23 years, enumeration was accomplished at the NEY Center and within a 7.5 radius of the center. Due to the COVID pandemic, the Ney Education building will be closed to the public on Dec. 19. However, the Ney Center acreage will be open for those who wear masks and practice social distancing.
There will be a dropoff box available for completed tally sheets in front of the education building at NEY. Easy-to-manage tally forms are already in the hands of 80 individuals and families who have participated in the CBC in the past.
Many will tally the birds from within their homes, their yards, their ‘pet’ woodlands, a nearby public park, or areas where permission has been granted by landowners. Due to the COVID mess, many new ‘birders’ have entered the ranks of those interested in a safe sport, a healthy activity, a chance to be in the out-of-doors.
As in other sports, there are a few dangers to be avoided, such as dropping through thin ice on the edge of streams and lakes. Frances, the ever-fascinating Ford Focus, still chuckles when she remembers her master’s plunge through the ice at Buck’s Lake.
Consider lightening the dreary days of December with a new venture or activity, spending time observing your bird feeders, walking through your city, visiting a park, or contacting the Ney Center for names of public woodlands to explore. Good luck!