October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The plight of domestic violence victims became more apparent in March and April when stay at home orders were issued across the United States to slow the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic and subsequent lock downs increased domestic violence victim’s isolation, the stress within their homes, and made it even more difficult to access services to leave the relationship.
Domestic violence is not only about physical abuse, it is about one partner exerting power and control over the other partner. This abuse, or controlling behavior, does not happen overnight. Rather, it evolves and gets more serious over time. This power and control, along with physical and sexual violence, can include isolation; emotional abuse; intimidation; coercion and threats; economic abuse; minimizing, denying and blaming the partner for the abuse; using the children against them; and male privilege (Duluth Power and Control Wheel).
The isolation brought about by the pandemic has increased the ability of one partner to control the other. The Stay at Home order forced many into isolation, which made it harder for domestic violence victims to seek help. Victims no longer had the ability to have a private conversation without their abuser overhearing the conversation. For those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic, it increased the financial barriers for a victim to leave the relationship.
The Committee Against Domestic Abuse (“CADA”) is the local non-profit agency assisting victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. According to Jason Mack, Executive Director of CADA, they saw a slight reduction in clients seeking services at the beginning the pandemic, particularly during the stay at home period. However, their requests for assistance have now returned to their normal rates. In addition, the clients they are assisting have increased complex needs centering around safety, housing, and food. They are seeing an ongoing and significant increase in requests for direct client assistance, leading to them spending nearly double per month compared to this time last year. This direct client assistance can include things as emergency shelter, clothing, food, hygiene items, and other basic necessities. CADA operates a 22-bed emergency shelter facility. Regrettably, they have had to turn away requests for emergency shelter as their facility is full, resulting in an increased need for hotel stays. According to Mr. Mack, “The complications of COVID19, social unrest, and political hostility have made victims and survivors’ lives more complicated.” The needs of domestic violence survivors are ongoing. For information on how to donate and the items CADA currently needs, visit www.cadamn.org/giving.
The community has a role to play to end domestic violence. In these challenging times, it takes an even greater awareness of the relationship circumstances of our friends, co-workers, and family. The support of a friend, co-worker, or professional can help a victim of domestic violence to make decisions to end the cycle of abuse. It takes a community to say we will not tolerate relationship violence and we will support those trying to leave.
The Nicollet County Attorney’s Office is committed to helping victims of domestic violence. During the week of October 12-16, the Nicollet County Attorney’s Office will have information in the lobby of the Nicollet County Government Center, Nicollet County Health and Human Services – St. Peter, and Nicollet County Health and Human Services – North Mankato, about domestic violence, purple ribbons to raise awareness about domestic violence, and general crime victims’ rights.
If you are currently in an abusive relationship, or if you are wondering how you can help someone in an abusive relationship, please contact the Committee Against Domestic Abuse — 1-800-477-0466, cadamn.org; or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, thehotline.org. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911.