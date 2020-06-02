To the editor:
A trip to the grocery store prompted me to express my thoughts.
The country is in a state of chaos on many levels, however there is one level in which each individual can be proactive. That is, wearing a mask in this time of COVID 19. I would hate to see that out of ignorance or defiance people become sick with Corono Virus. And, our statics show that people between the ages of 30 – 65 are a big number of those infected, not just the elderly in care facilities. I speak from personal experience as my son has been dealing with what we are sure is the Covid 19 virus, although tested negative he was told that the testing is very time specific, either too soon or too late it can show negative. His test was late. He is still in the throes of the symptoms after two plus months.
I relate this to make a point. While shopping at our local grocery this morning it was, only “vulnerable’ Senior citizens, or otherwise vulnerable folk, who were wearing masks other than the employees. I, and we, wear our masks mostly to protect others should we unknowingly carry the virus and sneeze or cough or pass it on from our unwashed hands. The mask protects us only to an extent. Should someone infected not wearing a mask sneeze or cough, those Covid 19 droplets spread through the air and are not discriminating on where they land. Thus, not only our masks but our clothes our exposed arms and legs, and anything else near us become targets for those droplets. To be conscientious it would mean for me to wash my clothes and take a shower once again home to remove as many of those droplets as possible. Think about it.
Wearing a mask is a sign of respect for others, a civility much needed in our society now, and a proactive way to help defend others and ourselves from this deadly silent killer.
Linda Elvee
St. Peter