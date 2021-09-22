For many, 4-H conjures up images of county fairs and blue ribbons. I get why. It’s our biggest showcase of the year and we have a lot of fun at the fairgrounds. County fairs have always been a place to honor and learn about our county’s agricultural connections. So with 4-H’s deep and lasting roots in agriculture, we’re fully embedded in the fair experience.
You might not relate to the pictures you see of 4-H at the fair. You may think 4-H is for rural kids with animals. (When in fact, only 22% of all 4-H’ers live on a farm.) That’s our fault, really. We do such a great job of showing you 4-H at the fair we sometimes forget to tell you about the rest 4-H has to offer. Just as county fairs have changed over the past 150 years, so has 4-H. As Minnesota’s largest youth development organization, offered by the University of Minnesota Extension, we’ve expanded our mission to empower all youth with lifelong skills to lead positive changes in Nicollet County or wherever they end up in the world.
October 1st marks the start of a new 4-H year, so even though the fair is over, 4-H is just getting started. Club meetings are restarting. Families are re-enrolling. New members are joining. To belong to 4-H you don’t have to fit into any picture (or stereotype) you may have of 4-H. Why? Because you can learn about anything to build skills youth need to succeed. Whether 4-H youth are building robots, raising cows, writing musical plays, or taking photographs they are learning leadership, problem solving, cooperation, decision making, coping, public speaking, project planning, communication, and more.
We all have unique interests that really spark our passion and drive our learning. In youth development, we talk a lot about “sparks”. The Search Institute has used the metaphor of “sparks” to explain why some young people thrive, while others just get by. Sparks are “the interests and passions young people have within them that light a fire in their lives and express the essence of who they are and what they offer to the world.” Sparks are super special. When they are nurtured, they give purpose, focus, direction and energy. Sparks bring joy and give hope.
But sparks aren’t just for kids. Scientific studies show that when adults volunteer (or donate to causes you care about, or help a neighbor) it actually sparks the nucleus accumbens, the part of the brain that processes pleasure and reward.
4-H is where we fan these flames of interest and learning for both youth and volunteers. We design hands-on project learning experiences around kids’ sparks and have community volunteers share what they love with youth. Please take a minute to think about your sparks and what sparks interest in the youth you know. If you want to explore those sparks this year, belong to 4-H! The fair may be over, but we’re just getting started.