Dr. James Comer, Professor of Child Psychiatry at the Yale School of Medicine, had a famous quote that stated, "No significant learning occurs without a significant relationship."
For years, the North Elementary School staff has made this its mantra in hallway conversations and team planning discussions starting in August and continuing through October. Impactful teachers have always prioritized starting the first weeks of any school year not with highly structured math, reading, and writing lessons but with intentional social/emotional learning experiences so their students can feel comfortable fully engaging in the struggle of learning new things.
The strain of living and learning during a pandemic has only compounded the importance of a "relationship first" approach to learning for our students, families and our staff. As we returned to our typical five days a week, seven hours a day schedule in September, it was apparent that our students desperately needed to prioritize the establishment of human relationships. And this was the year to make sure the delivery of our social/emotional curriculum was targeted, aligned, and systemic.
The first step in addressing students' social/emotional needs is identifying the current reality and who needs the most support. St. Peter Public Schools uses an assessment tool called mySAEBRS. mySAEBRS (my Social, Academic, and Emotional Behavior Risk Screener) is a brief, norm-referenced tool for screening all students to identify those at risk for social-emotional behavior (SEB) concerns. mySAEBERS is administered using a computer or tablet. Our teacher teams use the data from this assessment to gauge the overall level of need at each grade level. This data will also pinpoint specific homerooms with a higher than average demand for social/emotional interventions.
Our school district has been using this screening system for several years. In light of the last two years and various formats of learning during a pandemic, this system of identifying students' social/emotional needs has become extremely valuable.
Once our teacher teams have analyzed the assessment data in the fall, interventions are planned and administered. If there is a universal need or pattern across the building, then building-wide monthly themes are designed. North Elementary's theme for September was "building a culture of learners." Every homeroom hears the same social/emotional curriculum through morning announcements, homeroom teacher lessons, and social worker visits. This systemic way of addressing students' social/emotional needs has historically been highly effective for 80-85% of students.
There are times that students need more support than the general building-wide or classroom lessons. There are small groups and individual students scheduled to meet with our social workers and counselors in these cases. Our district also partners with Southern Minnesota Counseling Services to provide an additional layer of service. These providers use our schools' spaces to support students during the school day and reduce the transition time out of school. When students' social/emotional needs indicate these levels of support, we partner with each student's family to make sure they agree to all the services and see the same need.
Building a significant relationship with a student can only be done once they feel safe and connected with their environment. Finding out who feels this way and who doesn't is essential at the beginning of each school year. Saint Peter Schools has been making students' social/emotional needs a priority for years, and as we emerge from this pandemic, students' academic learning will rebound exponentially because of it.