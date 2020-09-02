Greetings from the St. Peter Public Schools.
The start of the 2020-21 school year is just around the corner, and we have been busy preparing to welcome our students back. As a newcomer to the St. Peter Schools, and as your new superintendent, I am excited to get to meet more of our staff, students, and families in the coming weeks. Although this year will be unlike any other we have experienced, it promises to be filled with new learning adventures for all.
Educators are constantly thinking about school. During a typical July and August, many are coming up with new ideas for lessons, taking classes, reading about the latest in educational research, or putting together a new project. To be certain, we have been doing all of those things this summer, but the focus has been anything but typical. We have been working on designing a whole new school experience. One in which our teaching models may change over the course of the year.
We have been sharing information about our reopening plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year. The plan includes protocols and practices to ensure the safety of our students and staff, three different models of instruction that can be used depending upon the health of our community, details about transportation, food service, face coverings, and criteria for screening students and staff and more.
Visit our website at stpeterschools.org to review the complete plan. We will continue to alter and adapt as we learn more, and as changes occur with the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of our students and staff will remain a top priority.
To determine which of the three models will be used, the district will be reviewing metrics at the county level on an ongoing basis. A calculation based on the number of new cases over a 14-day average will be used to decide which model of instruction the district will use.
The models of instruction may change over the course of the year based on the data. We also want to ensure that we are able to provide consistency over a longer period of time. We know how difficult it would be for families--and staff — if the mode of instruction were to frequently change. Based on the current data, the school district will start with hybrid learning at all levels.
St. Peter School District serves residents in the counties of Nicollet and Le Sueur. The data from both counties will be reviewed on an ongoing basis. Regardless of the instructional model being provided throughout the year, distance learning will be available to any families that are not able to, or choose not to, attend in person.
Although our school year isn’t going to start in a typical fashion, we are excited to get started. This is a time that future history classes will hear about and learn about. All of us are a big part of making it the best it can be.
We look forward to partnering with the community to provide students with a meaningful, engaging learning experience. Thank you for choosing to be a part of the Saints Nation — where we are Saints strong, and everyone belongs.