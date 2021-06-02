I have had a few folks contact me about the new fire station and sales tax and asked where that is? Are we voting? What happened with the state? I just haven’t followed; can you give me an update? Therefore, here is at least a sort of update with what I am sure will be more information to follow a bit later in the summer.
We have done two studies, one for a location and one about the needs of the community and the Department related to space and facilities. We have purchased land at the corner of Sunrise and Broadway. We have a design that will meet the needs for the community for years to come. We have secured very low-cost financing from the USDA and we have a budget for the development and construction of the station. We have a plan to pay for it, mostly form sales tax, and some from local property taxes.
As some may recall, using sales tax needs to be approved by the Minnesota Legislature and then the local community. Under the law, the Legislature must give permission for a local ballot question on a local option sales tax. That permission has not happened yet, because most anything tax related has been pushed into one big omnibus tax bill. However, there will be a special session and there has been some discussion that issues like our sales tax request may come up as part of that discussion. So, for right now, I think the plan is to just be ready and wait for a clear picture of what we can and cannot do as a part of any special session or future legislative session.
The council has said that there will be a new fire hall, and I think that is still true. The position of the council was that either it would be paid for by property taxes alone or a majority would be paid by sales tax, if approved by the voters.
But here is what I know for sure. We need a new fire station and to do that without a substantial increase in local property taxes, we need Legislative approval. That approval gives you the option to vote on how you will pay for it (all property tax or mostly sales tax with a small amount from property tax). We hope that approval will come as a part of the special legislative session planned for a few weeks from now. In the meantime, we will continue to wait for the Legislature to meet. If they allow us to go forward, the council will be asking St. Peter residents whether you think a sales tax seems like a good way to pay for a major portion of that new fire station.