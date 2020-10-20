On April 23, 2019, Rep. Jeff Brand voted yes to mandate that all Minnesota public/charter schools teach “Comprehensive” Sex Education (CSE) to pre-K to 12th graders, removing local school boards from making that decision. With his vote, it passed the House. Since the Senate opposed it, the mandate failed — for this biennium.
But the debate raged for hours, and it will be back next year.
Why the controversy? It’s not simply ‘health’ or ‘sex’ education. The debate exposed CSE as sexualizing minor students. The bill requires teaching minors how to ‘consent’ to sex. CSE uses graphic illustrations and descriptions to teach children as young as 10 that “consensual” sex is their right. CSE advocates call that “bodily autonomy,” another mandate in the legislation Brand approved. “Bodily autonomy” in CSE language also means abortion rights.
The biggest promoter of CSE is Planned Parenthood. This bill (HF1414) would allow their unlicensed staff into the classroom to teach it. No wonder PP lobbied for it. One of PP’s most widely accepted CSE curriculum books, It’s Perfectly Normal,” includes visual depictions, how-to’s, and moral-free narratives of kids engaging in what many parents consider very dangerous and unhealthy sexual activity.
Search the internet for “Sex Ed for Social Change.” It’s CSE being a “culture shift” and a means to “dismantle white supremacy.” Is this the role of a mandated state curriculum? Do we really need to politicize sex ed?
Unfortunately, this is what Brand voted for. Now it’s our turn. Vote no on Brand.