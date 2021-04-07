April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month. River’s Edge Hospital Rehabilitation Services Department has physical and occupational therapists on staff with specialty training and experience working with people living with Parkinson’s disease.
Regular exercise and early referral to physical or occupational therapy are identified as part of a “best practices” approach for treating Parkinson’s disease. LSVT-BIG is an evidence-based treatment program that helps people with Parkinson’s disease, or certain other neurological conditions, improve their daily function and how they move their bodies. LSVT-BIG treatment is customized to each individual’s needs and goals and must be provided by an LSVT-BIG certified clinician as part of prescribed physical or occupational therapy.
The standard LSVT-BIG treatment program is a minimum of one month which consists of one-on-one sessions with a certified therapist, four days per week for four weeks. These sessions are 60-minutes long and are followed by daily assignments for the patient to do on their own at home. Once the initial one-on-one treatment program is complete, patients will continue with daily exercises on their own and use the skills learned during therapy in their daily life. Additionally, our LSVT-BIG certified clinicians host community-based exercise groups to help program graduates stay motivated and have fun exercising together.
Initiating therapy and regular exercise is beneficial at all stages of Parkinson’s disease and LSVT-BIG can be a part of that treatment program. If you or a loved one is interested in therapy services for managing Parkinson’s disease, the first step is to obtain a referral for physical and/or occupational therapy from your physician. Medical clearance for exercises may also be necessary. An LSVT-BIG certified clinician will then complete an evaluation in the clinic to identify how they can meet individual therapy needs and goals.
If you would like more information about LSVT-BIG or treatments for managing Parkinson’s disease contact the River’s Edge Hospital Rehabilitation Services Department at 507-934-7638 and ask to speak with an LSVT-BIG certified clinician.