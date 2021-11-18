On Monday, Nov. 15, President Joe Biden signed into law the bipartisan infrastructure deal.
This is a major benefit for not only our country but right here in Minnesota. The deal will provide over $6 billion in new resources for our state over the next 5 years. I’m proud to see our partners in the federal government get this goal past the finish line. This bill is bipartisan, fully paid for, and features projects we can all agree on: roads and bridges, broadband in rural areas, safe drinking water, and airport improvements. In addition, this bill will create thousands of good-paying, union jobs across Minnesota and will put money into our communities.
This bill keeps our economy moving. As we all know, our roads and bridges require a serious amount of maintenance. The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2018 gave Minnesota’s roads a D+ and similar grades across the country. This is a sensitive topic for Minnesotans with somber memory of the I-35W bridge collapse in 2007. In the Infrastructure Deal, Minnesota will receive $4.5 billion to use towards our highways and over $302 million for our bridges. Most of the projects will require a 20% match from the state, and you can count on my support if the funding has to pass the Legislature.
In addition to changes to roads and bridges, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will put money into our airports and ports. This will be a huge factor in reducing supply-chain issues we have faced and help get products back onto shelves in stores. Easing inflationary pressures means product costs will be lower for families in our community so they can keep more of what they earn in their pocket.
This bill will prepare America for our economy of the future — $100 million for broadband in unserved and under-served areas, $17 million for cyber security measures for our state and local governments, and funding to respond to extreme weather and climate change. The bill will provide $7.5 billion countrywide for the implementation of the first-ever national network of electric vehicle chargers with a particular focus on rural and disadvantaged communities allowing for charging closer to home and convenient stops.
One of the most important features of the bill is the $680 million for water infrastructure for the State of Minnesota. This is meaningful because lead-based pipes can be serviced and replaced across our state, so all citizens have access to safe, clean drinking water. This has been a long-standing issue for many of our rural districts and I hope this will go a long way in addressing this problem.
This piece of legislation was historic and it will benefit every single American, even if there are some individuals reluctant to admit it. This infrastructure funding will help boost our economy in both small and large cities and will create thousands of union jobs in our state alone. This is good government and we are on the path to Build Back Better.