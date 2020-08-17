Returning for the ninth year, Partners for Affordable Housing (PAH) plans to host its annual Pedal Past Poverty event on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. This exciting and unique stationary bike race has been a key element for PAH to raise funds to help fight homelessness in the Greater Mankato Area.
PAH’s event planning committee plans to stay abreast of best practices, CDC advice and local ordinances in order to keep the event safe and fun.
“Due to all we’ve learned about COVID-19, we will be making many modifications for next year’s event,” announced Jen Theneman, PAH's Executive Director. “We are looking at staggered heats, careful spacing of the bicycles, and the option to compete and participate remotely, while still bringing the excitement and energy that our riders expect."
This event, which began in 2012, has become popular in the community and is not just for biking enthusiasts. Riders from ages 10-99 jump on a bike and pedal for a cause. Prizes are awarded to fastest riders, to individual riders and teams with the most spirit and who raise the most funds.
The event’s title sponsor for the second consecutive year will be MEI-Total Elevator Solutions. Other sponsorships are being sought at various levels. Those interested in supporting this event while promoting their business to over 400 participants are encouraged to visit the website: partnersforhousing.org/pedal or to contact PAH’s main office at 507-387-2115 ext. 4.
“Although, this year’s challenges and opportunities look different for each family, business and organization, we agree that we all must stand together to support the needy and vulnerable within our own areas of reach and influence,” explained Coralyn Musser, Director of Outreach & Engagement at MEI.
“Partners for Affordable Housing and their programming are vital to serving our community’s homeless population and helping families move towards stable, permanent housing,” Musser continued.
Team formation and registration for the event will begin Nov. 1, 2020. To keep informed, visit facebook.com/partnersforaffordablehousing or partnersforhousing.org.
PAH has been providing housing services to vulnerable populations for over 35 years. The organization owns and operates several properties that provide various housing options. In addition to the emergency shelters, Theresa House, Union Street Place and Welcome Inn, they offer transitional and permanent housing options to homeless and/or at-risk individuals and families in the Greater Mankato Area. Over 250 area residents are positively affected daily through PAH’s various programs.