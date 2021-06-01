The regular legislative session ended May 17 without passing a new two-year state budget. As a freshman legislator going through the budget-making process for the first time, I wanted to share what that process was like for those who may be unfamiliar with the workings of St. Paul.
The first months of session were dominated by long hours in committee meetings. The majority of the discussion revolved around policy but included a statement of the financial impact the proposal would potentially have on the state budget. Many of the bills heard in those meetings were later included in the 12 omnibus policy and budget bills which were debated and passed. Once omnibus bills were passed in each chamber, companion bills were sent to a conference committee where a final determination on policy and spending is made.
For these conference committees to be productive, they need to know the budget target for their bill. It was in budget negotiations with the top three leaders where a problem brewed this session. Despite a $4 billion surplus, the DFL leaders continued their push to raise taxes on all Minnesotans. After a year where so many families and businesses suffered financially because of the pandemic, it would have been unconscionable to raise taxes. Thankfully, the Senate Majority leader was able to stand strong to fight against tax increases on gasoline, income, businesses, and farmers.
This process has highlighted a major concern for me in the apparent ever-growing power of the Governor. The budget agreement reached by the three leaders includes a provision that the Governor, Speaker of the House, and Senate Majority Leader must approve every finance and policy item included in the final omnibus bills before they are voted on. Allowing Gov. Walz to veto a bill before it is even passed is a huge violation of our sacred separation of powers. With still no end date set for the emergency powers, I fear we are on a slippery slope of expanding the power of the executive branch while weakening the legislature’s role as a co-equal branch of government.
After the budget targets were finally agreed to, there was no time left for conference committees to finalize their bills. So, legislators must now return for a special session, most likely June 14, to enact the constitutionally required passage of a two-year balanced budget before July 1. Seeing this process playout firsthand gives me pause when I think of the complexity and responsibility of appropriating a $52 billion state budget. There is still a lot of work left to be done. I hope our leaders will strive to be open and transparent as negotiations unfold so we can be good stewards of Minnesota tax dollars.