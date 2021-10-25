To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for the election of Dustin Sharstrom to the St. Peter City Council.
I have enjoyed getting to know Dustin over the past four years. I initially met Dustin through our children and have had the opportunity to see him as a proud and dedicated father of two wonderful kids. And as an educator, Dustin makes a positive impact on the lives of St Peter youth each day. He genuinely cares about his students and helping them grow as individuals. I respect his dedication and commitment to his family and our community.
I am confident that he will be a champion for common sense efforts that will address the issues that our community faces. I trust that he will make informed decisions and ensure that all citizen’s perspectives are considered.
Dustin is a valuable asset to our community. I am proud to support him and invite you to do the same.
Mary Hangartner
St. Peter
This letter is a paid political endorsement.