The 103-year-old Kern Bridge was the only bow string arch bridge (whatever that means) remaining in the state, It had fallen into disrepair, and before it collapsed, Mankato won the right to move and restore it, an effort the city can be proud of.
We can also be justly proud of our own historic bridge. This is the Hwy. 99 Bridge across the Minnesota River. It is constructed in a through steel truss style (again, whatever that means), and it was built in 1931. What also makes it distinctive is its ornamental railing and light fixtures. It is on the National Register of Historic Places (structures).
There is also an historic relic associated with the bridge unknown to most people. On its west abutment at Broadway Avenue, where the river is the deepest, was a steamboat landing. I have been told that, for many years, one could see the large steel rings embedded in the limestone bedrock underneath the bridge where the boats would tie up. I doubt they’re still there.
It is unfortunate that nothing remains of another historic bridge, except its limestone pillars in the Minnesota River. I’m sure driving north on Hwy. 169 from Mankato you’ve passed them hundreds of times. These are the stone foundations of the Winona and St. Peter Railroad. Later, it became part of the Omaha Line and then later, the Chicago and Northwestern. Prior to its coming there was no bridge over the river until a wooden one was constructed. Later, the railroad made a steel bridge.This was an especially important rail line as it enabled goods and passengers to move from the eastern settled areas of the state into the western frontier of Minnesota.
Those pillars, however, are not the only remains of the once famous railroad. Its route ran through St. Peter. The 1899 city plat map shows this route. After angling in a northwest direction through the Regional Treatment Center, the railroad crossed several streets. Years ago, the late Ole Mork, plumber extraordinaire, told me the railroad ran along the side of his house at 424 Jackson St. Sure enough, when I recently checked, you could clearly see where the old rail bed was and, as icing on the cake, there was the remains of a stone abutment — built, I presume, to shore up the track.
What is even more interesting to me is the block bounded by Jefferson, Washington, Pine, and Fifth. It was called Jefferson Square. This is where the city, until a few years ago, had a water plant. I never heard of Jefferson Square. And, what’s more, a depot is shown near Pine and Fifth. There is a residence there now. Scott, at Nutter’s, told me that across the street from the depot, there was a store. It is now an apartment house.
Space does not permit a further re-tracing of the railroad through town. Maybe someone might might know more …