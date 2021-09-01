This is the time of year when your City Council members start talking budget and taxes.
Councilors are developing and reviewing the plan for the 2022 year. They are balancing lots of wants and needs with decisions that are being made about how your money will be used to serve the community.
Just this last week, we sent out a document that was about 150 pages long with information, summaries and data relative to the General Fund budget and our best cost estimates of the things the council has indicated they want to do in 2022. This work includes a bit more for street work, some equipment purchases, maintaining parks, some funding to help with police training, of course, money to pay employees and keep the pool open and the library in books and computers.
Really, these budgets cover so many areas you have to read it to believe it. Fortunately, there is a way to read it. This information is included in our council packets so you can find the link to this document at saintpetermn.gov/AgendaCenter. You can also see the audit from 2020 at saintpetermn.gov/494/2020-Annual-Financial-Reports. That one tells the story of how we did. Look for the Financial Management Report as it is more of the Reader Digest version.
On Aug. 30, the council reviewed a number of items during a goal session and has asked us to make a few changes, so here is a summary of where we are based on that direction.
We are proposing a budget and suggesting a levy, which will result in no projected tax rate increase from 2021 to 2022; the Tax Rate will remain at 51.7, based on a gross levy increase of $197,984 or 1.92%. Ongoing evolution of the tax capacity numbers will continue until the 2022 tax notices are distributed by Nicollet County. The 2022 tax capacity is based on an estimated 5.9% increase in estimated market value.
This means that, if a homeowner’s property valuation hasn’t changed from 2021, their city share of the tax bill on a $150,000 home would have no increase for the 2022 tax year.
Our City tax rates have looked like this over the years: 2014 - 51.13; 2015 - 46.79; 2016 - 47.27; 2017 - 49.09; 2018 - 50.01; 2019 - 50.27; 2020 - 51.58; 2021 - 51.70; 2022 - 51.70.
I would encourage you to review the latest information as it comes up for council discussion. A lot of time and energy is put forth to make sure that needs are being met and priorities are represented. Budgets are not just the numbers – they are the story and the work plan for what is planned for your community in 2022.