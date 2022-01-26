Winter is upon us! Winter poses different challenges and affects bodies differently than other seasons. One of the challenges endured in the winter is snow shoveling, also known as every Minnesotan’s favorite winter activity!
When it comes to shoveling, it seems easier to power through and to finish this task as fast as possible. The problem with this strategy is it leads to poor body mechanics, and ultimately injury. Taking the time to properly move snow avoids potential days or even weeks of pain. Here are key tips to protect the spine while shoveling:
• Start with a warm up activity- warming up raises body temperature which will increase muscle elasticity and improves the flow of oxygen to muscles. This allows more intense or strenuous activities and decreases the likelihood of injury.
• Dress warm & wear layers- keep muscles warm and flexible when dealing with cold & frigid temperatures.
• Find the proper shoveling stance- stand with feet about shoulder width apart to maintain balance, keep the shovel close to the body, and bend at the knees. Bending at the waist or back promotes fatigue and sore muscles! Try to maintain proper posture until the activity is complete.
• Push instead of throw- try to push the snow straight ahead of the scoop instead of lifting the shovel to throw the snow. The motion of throwing is a twisting movement that strains tissue and increases the likelihood of injury.
• Take regular breaks- this allows your muscles, ligaments and joints time to reset. When the body fatigues, it becomes more likely to get injured.
• Don’t wait until the snow is done falling- when snow piles up it gets wet, making it much heavier. Fresh snow is lighter weight, so if possible, clear snow regularly as it’s falling to avoid the additional weight of dense, heavy snow.
• Stop shoveling if you start experiencing pain!- This is very important and can’t be stressed enough. Pain is the body's way of communicating ‘something is not right.’ Signs of pain include chest pain, shortness of breath, or tiredness during activity. This may be a sign medical attention is needed.
Consider these helpful tips to avoid injuries endured while shoveling, and protect the spine this winter. Please call or visit us if you’d like to know more, or have any additional questions on how to stay pain free this winter.
Haley Balego is a doctor at Rising Sun Chiropractic + Weight Loss.